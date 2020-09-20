UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Disaster Risk Reduction-interactive Session Held At IEP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 14 minutes ago Sun 20th September 2020 | 05:10 PM

Disaster Risk Reduction-interactive session held at IEP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :An interactive session on Disaster Risk Reduction encompassing basic definitions, concepts and protocols for graduate engineers held here under the auspices of Institution of Engineers, Islamabad Centre.  It was aimed at apprising the young engineers about their role and responsibilities for better disaster-risk management and promoting community's capacity to manage the risk through indigenous resources.

  The event was arranged by the Center as part of its continuing professional development program (CPD) for the young engineers.       Brig (r) Engr Fiaz Hussain Shah, Ex- DG National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) was the resource person who highlighted the preventive measures that could be taken to reduce or minimize the disaster's hazards.

  Engr. Ahmed Shamim, convener of CPD conducted the session and around sixty engineers were attended the session. Chairman IEP-RIC, Engr. Hafiz M. Ehsan ul Haq Qazi, Secretary IEP-RIC Gp. Capt. ® Engr.

Najamuddin and chairman building committee IEP Prof.

Dr. Sharif Bhatti were also present.    The Chairman IEP-RIC announced that the Center will enhance the capacity-building activities of the young engineers, by holding short-courses and workshops in collaboration with the local Universities.  He emphasized that the country needed certified experts in the engineering field for nation-building.

The young engineers, he added should focus on improving their skill and expertise in the specific fields.    Brig (r) Engr Fiaz Hussain Shah who enjoys rich experience in various disciplines of disaster-management was of the view that disasters, both natural and geo-physical could be prevented with better strategy and planning.

In this connection, he referred to various studies and experiences of some foreign countries that have successfully prevented the disasters and to overcome the damages. He called for adopting pro-active approach for disaster-prevention and reducing the impact of the hazards.

Damages caused by disasters like floods could be reduced by strong resilience at national and public-level, he added.

Related Topics

Islamabad Young Event

Recent Stories

UAE reiterates commitment to multilateralism, outl ..

24 minutes ago

Oman&#039;s COVID-19 cases reach 93,475

1 hour ago

ADNOC partners with Mubadala, ENEC to drive In-Cou ..

2 hours ago

Serbia-Kosovo deal will pave way for single visa t ..

2 hours ago

Indonesia reports 3,989 new COVID-19 cases, 105 de ..

2 hours ago

AREA 2071 hosts Founder Instituteâ€™s global start ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.