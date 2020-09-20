Disaster Risk Reduction-interactive session held at IEP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :An interactive session on Disaster Risk Reduction encompassing basic definitions, concepts and protocols for graduate engineers held here under the auspices of Institution of Engineers, Islamabad Centre. It was aimed at apprising the young engineers about their role and responsibilities for better disaster-risk management and promoting community's capacity to manage the risk through indigenous resources.

The event was arranged by the Center as part of its continuing professional development program (CPD) for the young engineers. Brig (r) Engr Fiaz Hussain Shah, Ex- DG National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) was the resource person who highlighted the preventive measures that could be taken to reduce or minimize the disaster's hazards.

Engr. Ahmed Shamim, convener of CPD conducted the session and around sixty engineers were attended the session. Chairman IEP-RIC, Engr. Hafiz M. Ehsan ul Haq Qazi, Secretary IEP-RIC Gp. Capt. ® Engr.

Najamuddin and chairman building committee IEP Prof.

Dr. Sharif Bhatti were also present. The Chairman IEP-RIC announced that the Center will enhance the capacity-building activities of the young engineers, by holding short-courses and workshops in collaboration with the local Universities. He emphasized that the country needed certified experts in the engineering field for nation-building.

The young engineers, he added should focus on improving their skill and expertise in the specific fields. Brig (r) Engr Fiaz Hussain Shah who enjoys rich experience in various disciplines of disaster-management was of the view that disasters, both natural and geo-physical could be prevented with better strategy and planning.

In this connection, he referred to various studies and experiences of some foreign countries that have successfully prevented the disasters and to overcome the damages. He called for adopting pro-active approach for disaster-prevention and reducing the impact of the hazards.

Damages caused by disasters like floods could be reduced by strong resilience at national and public-level, he added.