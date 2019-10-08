UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Disastrous Earthquake-2005 Leaves Unforgettable Tales Of Torment, Distress And Agony: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan

Sumaira FH 39 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 12:54 PM

Disastrous earthquake-2005 leaves unforgettable tales of torment, distress and agony: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has condoled with the affetees on completion of 14 years of disastrous earthquake -2005

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th October, 2019) Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has condoled with the affetees on completion of 14 years of disastrous earthquake -2005.In a condolence statement issued from PM House Tuesday it has been said the earthquake has left unforgettable memories of devastation, agony and grief.Pakistani nation demonstrated unprecedented spirit of sacrifice, and humanity otherwise the present system was not at all able to overcome the situation.The present government is committed to further fortify and reform the system.

Vibrant disaster management system has been put in place through parliament act.

Government will continue to extend every possible assistance till the complete rehabilitation of the quake devastated areas.The prime minister said, he would like to express his deepest condolences to the families of victims who lost their loved ones in the unfortunate earthquake.The prime minister also paid homage to the victims of recent earthquake in Mirpur, Azad Jammu and expressed the resolve that they would continue to provide all possible support to the people in the affected areas till their complete rehabilitation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Earthquake Prime Minister Parliament Jammu Mirpur All From Government

Recent Stories

PML-N MNAs, MPAs asked to bring people to Azadi ma ..

10 minutes ago

Accident claims three lives, leaves 13 injured in ..

22 minutes ago

Hong Kong Not Ready To Seek Help from Beijing Desp ..

22 minutes ago

Russia Registers 24 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

22 minutes ago

Efforts afoot for disaster-resilient Pakistan: Pri ..

29 minutes ago

Malaysian Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad urges ..

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.