Disastrous earthquake-2005 leaves unforgettable tales of torment, distress and agony: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th October, 2019) Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has condoled with the affetees on completion of 14 years of disastrous earthquake -2005.In a condolence statement issued from PM House Tuesday it has been said the earthquake has left unforgettable memories of devastation, agony and grief.Pakistani nation demonstrated unprecedented spirit of sacrifice, and humanity otherwise the present system was not at all able to overcome the situation.The present government is committed to further fortify and reform the system.

Vibrant disaster management system has been put in place through parliament act.

Government will continue to extend every possible assistance till the complete rehabilitation of the quake devastated areas.The prime minister said, he would like to express his deepest condolences to the families of victims who lost their loved ones in the unfortunate earthquake.The prime minister also paid homage to the victims of recent earthquake in Mirpur, Azad Jammu and expressed the resolve that they would continue to provide all possible support to the people in the affected areas till their complete rehabilitation.