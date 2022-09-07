Disastrous flood wreaks havoc on trout fish business in Swat, completely destroys 229 farms

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :The disastrous flood that severely damaged lives, properties and farm lands besides displacing around 50 million people in the country, also wreaked havoc on famous trout fish business in Swat district by completely destroying 229 farms and washing away fish stock weighing more than 300 tonnes.

"We have around 400 fish farms in Swat established near the embankment of river or canals fed by glacial water and more than half around 229 fish farms are completely washed away by devastating flood," shared Usman Ali, General Secretary Swat Trout Fish Farming Association.

Talking to APP, Usman Ali said his personal losses due to phenomenal floods are around Rs. 250 million to 300 million.

I had a big trout fish farm in Madyan on which a restaurant providing staying facility to tourists was also established which all washed away, Usman told APP.

Similarly, he continued, he had also established six trout fish farms in Mankiyal which all wiped out besides eleven other farms.

Usman apprised that each trout fish farm in Swat contains around 10,000 to 15,000 kg of fish stock which is mostly ripe in summer season and all is washed away by gushing water, inflicting losses in billions of rupees on the owners.

Apart of fish and farms, the feed which is stocked in accordance with demand of its utilization of around 200 kg per day is also swept away by flood water, Usman added.

Usman also made a mention that this damage of 229 fish farms is not giving the figures of Kalam area of the district which is totally disconnected due to destruction of several kilometers of road.

The damage to trout fish farms in Kalam will come to knowledge after restoring connectivity with the people of the area, he added.

Destruction of trout fish farms in Swat also rendered hundreds of workers jobless as each farm provides livelihood from five to 20 persons, depending on scale of business and size of farm.

Apart from farm employees, hundreds of workers work at restaurants and roadside eateries offering famous trout fish to tourists and local people who also lost earning and are in state of lurch to cope with damage caused by natural calamity.

Usman also expressed the fear that flooding has not only destroyed trout farms but also washed away the whole stock of fish along with other aquatic fauna to down country.

Restoring of trout fish rearing business in Swat will prove to be a very daunting task, needing substantial amount of funds, resources besides support from government and international organizations.

"In 2010, same kind of damage to trout fish farms in Swat was observed and revival of business in the region took a lot of time and achieved due to timely and substantial support of USAID," he recalls.

"The damage to fisheries sector because of devastating flood has been estimated as around Rs. Two billion," disclosed Fawad Khalil, Senior Official of Fisheries Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Sharing details with APP, Fawad Khalil said that around 260 number of trout fish farms in Swat, Upper Dir and Upper Kohistan are completely destroyed due to flooding.

The government owned Trout Fish Farm and hatchery in Madyan having a stock of around 50,000 kg of fish is completely washed away by strong and dangerous water tides, Fawad added.

He said the flood has badly hit fish fauna in Malakand division by washing away fish and other aquatic species down country.

The revival of trout fish business, providing livelihood to thousands of poor dwellers of mountainous region, will take a long time in revival as growing of a fish stock from seed to an adult healthy fish takes almost one year and for maintaining of business cycle needs a lot of funds.

"Almost all the trout fish farms in Kalam and upper areas from Behrain are destroyed by floods," informed Naseerullah a dwellers of Chamgari area near Kalam.

People are stuck in upper area of Behrian due to destruction of road connection and are facing food and medicine shortage, Naseerullah apprises APP.

He said trout fish farms could not sustain the severity of gushing water tides and washed away, leaving behind destroyed structure.

He also informed that dwellers of Kalam and Upper areas of Swat are facing water borne disease including chest infection, flu, skin allergies and gastro problems.

Naseerullah appealed to medical organizations to provide help to dwellers of Kalam and other areas in Upper Swat soon after restoration of road link.