Disbursement Of Benazir Kafaalat Payments Begins In Khanewal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 22, 2024 | 02:00 PM

Disbursement of Benazir Kafaalat payments begins in Khanewal

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) The distribution of second quarterly tranche of Rs 10,500 per beneficiary for

October-December has begun in Khanewal district, under Benazir Income

Support Programme (BISP).

Zonal Director for South Zone Punjab, Ms. Sayema Bashir, confirmed that

the payment process had been organized through 12 designated campsites

in the district. These camps include three in Tehsil Khanewal, four in Kabirwala,

three in Mian Channu, and two in Jahanian, for the convenience of 176,513

registered beneficiaries.

Beneficiaries facing any issue could visit the nearest BISP Tehsil office or contact

the toll-free helpline at 0800-26477 for assistance.

Ms. Bashir emphasized that

all official communications from BISP were sent through 8171, warning the public

to disregard messages from any other number.

Strict measures had been adopted to ensure a smooth and transparent disbursement

process. Staff have been directed to prevent unauthorized deductions and provide

respectful service to all women beneficiaries. Designated officials are monitoring

campsites and would take swift action against any agents involved in unlawful activities,

she added.

The initiative reflects BISP’s commitment to empowering women through timely

financial assistance and safeguarding their rights during the disbursement process.

