Disbursement of cash assistance under Ehsaas Emergency Cash programme continues in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :Hundreds of women, with scanty resources, receiving SMS from 8171 about their eligibility to collect Rs.12,000/ under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Relief followed by another message from the same number intimating them of the site and the exact date to receive the amount were witnessed reaching different dedicated collection points at their allocated time here on Saturday.

The almost two week exercise, first of a series of the three phase programme, initiated by Prime Minister Imran Khan, that began on Thursday witnessed bona fide recipients, duly registered under a fool proof mechanism, pouring in from different districts of Karachi at selected distribution points from 8am sharp to 5pm to collect the support desperately needed by them.

Carrying their respective Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs) as well as duly authenticated BISP cards they were those with no regular source of income and their livelihood badly compromised due to COVID-19 related lockdown.

Actually braving a very hot day and equally taking due care of social distancing they were thankful to the PTI government for realizing intensity of the situation and coming forward to help them.

Concerned officials of the Ehsaas Program in Sindh said that eight, of the 40 plus, centers were fully functional in the megapolis and that they would also remain open on Sundays so as to ensure completion of the first phase of the exercise within two weeks time.