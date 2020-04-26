Disbursement of cash under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme expedited in KP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) :The process of disbursement of Rs12,000 to deserving family under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan,were expedited in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Official sources told APP here on Sunday that beneficiaries were being provided cash assistance of Rs12,000 at Government Degree Colleges Qalandarabad, Nawan Shaher, Sherwan, Harno, Nora and Hawalian.

The cash were being distributed among poor families under the supervision of Revenue Officers of the districts administration.

Under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme, the official said over Rs13 billion were distributed among poor families in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa till April 24.

In next phase, Rs 6,000 would be distributed among poor households under CM relief package and Rs12,000 from Zakat funds among 100,000 deserving families.

Ramazan is a holy month that teach patience, tolerance and forgiveness and philanthropists should generously contribute for assistance of their poor brothers in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in the country.