Disbursement Of Rs. 25000 To Flood Affected Families Under BISP Continues At Special Payment Campsites

Muhammad Irfan Published September 24, 2022 | 08:10 PM

Disbursement of Rs. 25000 to flood affected families under BISP continues at Special Payment Campsites

Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) is ensuring speedy disbursement of Rs.25,000 each to the flood affected families of Balochistan, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Gilgit Baltistan under Flood Relief Cash Assistance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) is ensuring speedy disbursement of Rs.25,000 each to the flood affected families of Balochistan, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Gilgit Baltistan under Flood Relief Cash Assistance.

According to the BISP, a total of 139,985 flood affected families in Balochistan have received Rs. 3,499,625,000 and 1,116,260 affected families of Sindh have received Rs. 27,906,500,000. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 141,623 families have received Rs. 3,540,575,000 whereas 167,614 families of Punjab have received Rs. 4,190,350,000. In Gilgit Baltistan, 219 flood affected families have also received Rs.

5,457,000.

Till Saturday evening, the BISP has so far disbursed Rs.39,142,525,000 among 1,565,701 flood affected families. So far, 3,469 flood affected families in Balochistan; 116,677 families in Sindh; 14,034 families in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 13,807 families in Punjab and 116 flood affected families in Gilgit Baltistan have received the financial assistance.

A total of 148,103 flood affected families have received financial assistance today from different campsites established in flood hit areas. A control room has been established at Benazir Income Support Programme headquarters to ensure smooth payments.

