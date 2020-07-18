Disbursement under 'Ehsas Kafalat Programme' continues

The disbursement under 'Ehsas Kafalat Programme' continued in which 199,302 deserving people were given financial assistance in the district

Deputy Commissioner Manzar Javed Ali said here on Saturday during a briefing that Rs12,000 each were distributed among the poor and the needy ones.

He said disbursement would continue and all possible facilities were being ensured at the disbursement centres,adding that after proper biometric verification, cheques were distributed among the deserving people.