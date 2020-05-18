UrduPoint.com
Disbursement Under 'Ehsas Programme' Continues In Kasur: Deputy Commissioner

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 10:41 PM

Disbursement under 'Ehsas Programme' continues in Kasur: Deputy Commissioner

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Manzar Javed Ali has said under the 'Ehsas Programme' the disbursement of amount continued in thesils of the district

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Manzar Javed Ali has said under the 'Ehsas Programme' the disbursement of amount continued in thesils of the district.

Chairing a meeting here on Monday regarding 'Ehsas Programmee', he said Rs140,000 had been disbursed among 471 needy and deserving people till now.

He said for the disbursement of amount, about 11 centers were set up, including five in Kasur, three in Chunnian, two in Patoki and one in Kot Radha Kishan.

