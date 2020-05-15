Disbursement under Ehsas Programme, wheat procurement reviewed

Punjab Secretary Labour and Human Resources Aamir Jan chaired a meeting in Deputy Commissioner office here on Friday to review the target set by the district government regarding Ehsas Programme and wheat procurement

RAHIM YAR KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :Punjab Secretary Labour and Human Resources Aamir Jan chaired a meeting in Deputy Commissioner office here on Friday to review the target set by the district government regarding Ehsas Programme and wheat procurement.

Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad apprised the meeting that under the 'Ehsaas Cash Programme' Rs 3 billion were disbursed among 249,669 needy persons through 40 cash centres.

The DC said that some 2200 coronavirus tests were conducted, out of which, 1611 were found negative and 152 positive, adding that the death toll remained five.

He said that about 114 recovered patients were sent back to their homes.

He said the district administration had achieved 96 percent of its wheat procurement target up till now. He hoped the rest of four percent target would be achieved soon.