Discharge of water from fully-packed Mangla dam continues with gradual increase

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2023 ) : Sep 09 (APP)::The discharge of water, with a gradual increase on a daily routine basis from the currently fully-packed country's largest Mangla dam, continued for the 4th successive day on Saturday.

After about a week-long pause only 1.65 feet of water was discharged 4th success day on Saturday from the country's largest fully packed Mangla Dam reservoir since full impounding this season to the stipulated maximum level of 1242 feet official sources said.

"Mangla Dam stands as biggest reservoir in terms of water storage in the country, was filled to its maximum conservation capacity of 1242 feet, on August 17," official sources told APP on Saturday.

Mangla Dam contains a minimum operating level of 1050 feet, a present level of 1240.35 feet, a maximum conservation level of 1242 feet, and live storage on Saturday 7.222 MAF as recorded on Saturday, the media wing of WAPDA said on Saturday.

The inflows of the Jhelum river at Mangla reservoir were recorded as 9200 cusecs with outflows of the same 40000 cusecs of water from the dam on Saturday.

At the same time, the position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoir levels and the barrages remained on Saturday as under:- Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 138500 cusecs and Outflows 125000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 23600 cusecs and Outflows 23600 cusecs, Khairabad Bridge: Inflows 81100 cusecs and Outflow 81100, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 9200 cusecs and Outflows 40000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 36800 cusecs and Outflows 5900 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 129000 cusecs and Outflows 121000 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 131400 cusecs and Outflows 150000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 139100 cusecs and Outflows 112900 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 148000 cusecs and Outflows 121000 cusecs Sukkur: Inflows 104200 cusecs and Outflows 50700 cusecs Kotri: Inflows 78200 cusecs and Outflows 36900 cusecs Trimmu: Inflows 20500 cusecs and Outflow 6900 cusecs Panjnad: Inflows 67000 cusecs and Outflows 50400 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage): Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1402 feet, present level 1549.21 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 5.764 Million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1240.35 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 7.222 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 646.20 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.160 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah, and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera, and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m on Saturday.