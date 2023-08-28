Open Menu

Discharge Of Water From Mangla Dam Reduced

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 28, 2023 | 06:17 PM

Discharge of water from Mangla dam reduced

The discharge of water from currently fully-packed country's largest Mangla dam was reduced as only 00.05 feet of water out of maximum1242.00 feet capacity reservoir

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) : The discharge of water from currently fully-packed country's largest Mangla dam was reduced as only 00.05 feet of water out of maximum1242.00 feet capacity reservoir.

After a week-long pause only 0.30 feet of water was discharged consecutive day on Saturday last from Mangla Dam reservoir, official sources said.

The inflows of Jhelum river at Mangla reservoir was recorded as 21700 cusecs with outflows of same 15600 cusecs of water from the dam on Monday.

At the same time, the position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages remained on Monday as under:- Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 187400 cusecs and Outflows 178200 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 31000 cusecs and Outflows 31000 cusecs, Khairabad Bridge: Inflows 244300 cusecs and Outflow 244300, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 21700 cusecs and Outflows 15600 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 45500 cusecs and Outflows 22200 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 227200 cusecs and Outflows 219200 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 263400 cusecs and Outflows 245700 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 282400 cusecs and Outflows 258900 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 266600 cusecs and Outflows 235100 cusecs Sukkur: Inflows 205200 cusecs and Outflows 151500 cusecs Kotri: Inflows 153700 cusecs and Outflows 113100 cusecs Trimmu: Inflows 83100 cusecs and Outflow 74500 cusecs Panjnad: Inflows 85200 cusecs and Outflows 68500 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage): Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1402 feet, present level 1550.00 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 5.809 MAF.

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1241.95 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 7.352 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 648.80 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.268 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m on Monday.

