Discharges in main Rivers likely to increase from Aug 19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :The Flood Forecasting Division has said that water discharges in Rivers Indus, Kabul, Jhelum, Chenab and Ravi including their tributaries i.e. local nullahs are likely to increase from August 19 onwards.

According to FFD report on Sunday, rainfall Outlook predicted scattered to wide spread thunderstorm/rain with isolated heavy falls, few very heavy falls and one or two extremely heavy falls from August 18th -21st over upper catchments of Rivers Indus, Kabul, Jhelum, Chenab & Ravi.

At present, there is no riverine flood situation in the country as all main rivers of Indus River System (IRS) are discharging "Normal Flows". Tarbela Reservoir is at an elevation of 1526.66 feet (i.e. 23.34 feet below its Maximum Conservation Level (MCL) of 1550.00 feet ) whereas Mangla Reservoir is at an elevation of 1235.60 feet (i.e. 6.40 feet below its MCL of 1242.00 feet).

According to FFD, Lahore, a fresh trough of Westerly Wave lies over North Eastern parts of Iran.

Yesterday's Well Marked Monsoon Low over Northwestern Bay of Bengal has moved Northwestwards and lies over Jharkhand (India) whereas Seasonal Low lies over Northeastern Balochistan.

Weak moist currents from Arabian Sea & Bay of Bengal are penetrating into upper parts of the country upto 3000 feet.

FFD, Lahore, has forecasted isolated thunderstorm/rain over Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore, Bahawalpur & D.G. Divisions), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Bannu, Kohat & D.I. Khan Divisions), South & South-eastern Sindh and North-eastern Balochistan including upper catchments of all main rivers (i.e. Indus, Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi & Sutlej) during the next 24 hours.

The prominent rainfall events during the past 24 hours include: D.G. Khan = 23 mm, islam Kot = 20 mm, Diplo & Hajira = 09 mm, Kaloi = 08 mm and Brarkot = 06 mm.