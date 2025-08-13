Disciplinary action Committee of SBBU restores hostel allotments of 14 students

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University, Shaheed Benazirabad, in view of complaints of violation of university rules and inappropriate behavior towards hostel wardens, the Disciplinary Action Committee had earlier cancelled the hostel allotments of certain female students and informed their parents.

According to a statement issued by the Directorate of Students Affairs, parents approached Director Students Affairs, Muhammad Tufail Memon, and met with the Vice Chancellor, submitting written undertakings in the form of apologies.

They also expressed regret over their daughters’ conduct and cautioned them in the Vice Chancellor’s presence to refrain from such activities in the future.

According to Director public relations Kashif Noorani, considering the academic process, Vice Chancellor recommended Disciplinary Action Committee that the hostel allotments be restored.

On recommendation by VC, the committee reinstated the hostel allotments of 14 students — Varsha, Kashaf, Ramsha, Shehla, Saira, Rafia, Sehrish, Ayesha, Araf, Sassui, Ujala, Aqsa, Asifa, and Samrah.

The committee is also considering of hostel allotments for a few remaining students.

APP/rzq-nsm