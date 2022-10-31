Disciplinary action to be taken against absent staff: RWMC CEO

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) Ahmed Nawaz on Monday said that all possible steps were being taken to keep the city neat and clean.

While inspecting various areas of the interior city, the CEO said strict disciplinary action would be taken against those sanitary workers who were found absent from duties, and no compromise would be made on the city's cleanliness.

Ahmed directed the officials to resolve the complaints immediately received on social media accounts to keep the city clean.

The CEO urged adopting preventive measures and increasing awareness to mitigate the factors behind pollution.

He noted that smog might affect human health during the winter season due to climate change and environmental pollution.

Nawaz advised people to wear face masks to protect themselves from respiratory problems, and eye, nose and throat infections.

He appealed to the citizens to throw garbage in waste containers and avoid dumping it in drains, open plots, and roads. In addition, they were asked not to burn chemicals and waste in the city to prevent smog.