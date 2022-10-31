UrduPoint.com

Disciplinary Action To Be Taken Against Absent Staff: RWMC CEO

Sumaira FH Published October 31, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Disciplinary action to be taken against absent staff: RWMC CEO

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) Ahmed Nawaz on Monday said that all possible steps were being taken to keep the city neat and clean.

While inspecting various areas of the interior city, the CEO said strict disciplinary action would be taken against those sanitary workers who were found absent from duties, and no compromise would be made on the city's cleanliness.

Ahmed directed the officials to resolve the complaints immediately received on social media accounts to keep the city clean.

The CEO urged adopting preventive measures and increasing awareness to mitigate the factors behind pollution.

He noted that smog might affect human health during the winter season due to climate change and environmental pollution.

Nawaz advised people to wear face masks to protect themselves from respiratory problems, and eye, nose and throat infections.

He appealed to the citizens to throw garbage in waste containers and avoid dumping it in drains, open plots, and roads. In addition, they were asked not to burn chemicals and waste in the city to prevent smog.

Related Topics

Social Media Company Rawalpindi All From

Recent Stories

Punjab govt forms fact-finding committee to probe ..

Punjab govt forms fact-finding committee to probe journalist's death

27 minutes ago
 Janhavi Kapoor says she decides to quit acting

Janhavi Kapoor says she decides to quit acting

48 minutes ago
 UHS to implement new integrated curriculum in medi ..

UHS to implement new integrated curriculum in medical colleges from next session

1 hour ago
 PM felicitates Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on his e ..

PM felicitates Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on his election as President of Brazil

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Australia beat Ireland by 42 r ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Australia beat Ireland by 42 runs

4 hours ago
 Revolution comes through ballot or bloodshed," say ..

Revolution comes through ballot or bloodshed," says Imran Khan as his long march ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.