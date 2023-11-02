Discipline key part of students' character-building alongside education: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Thursday terming the role of teachers significant in the reformation of society said their specific focus on the character-building of students could lead to the progress of the nation.

PM Kakar said besides education, training of discipline among the youth was of prime significance in shaping their character.

Experienced teachers can play a vital role in mentoring the youth, he added.

The prime minister expressed these views in a meeting with his former teacher Nisar Ahmed, whom he warmly received here at the Prime Minister's House.

He mentioned that Quaid-e-Azam in his golden principles also laid emphasis on discipline in addition to unity and faith.

"Only a disciplined and organized nation can contribute to the development of itself and the world," he said.