Disconnection of gas supply to KP industrial zone be avoided: FPCCI

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Vice President, Muhammad Zahid Shah on Friday held a meeting with Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Industry Abdul Karim Khan and discussed issues pertaining to industrial zone of the province.

Mohammad Zahid Shah said that there were rumors circulating in the industry that gas supply to KP industrial zone would be disconnected next month and added this possible act would have a negative impact on the entire industry.

He said the issue would lead to unemployment, drop in production and affect exports besides putting extra load on grid stations due to Industrial zone's dependency merely on power.

He said that wheel of the industry had almost come to a halt due to prevailing Covid-19 pandemic situation, thus Muhammad Zahid Shah also demanded of CM's aide to arrange a meeting of the FPCCI delegation with the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on this important issue.

The vice president FPCCI said the chief minister should take up the issue of gas disconnection with the Federal government as people of the province have first right on the utility as per the constitution.

Abdul Karim Khan assured all possible cooperation from the provincial government and also for arranging an early meeting with the Chief Minister while working together with the FPCCI to resolve the issues of the industrial zone on priority basis.