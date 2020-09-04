Disconnection & recovery campaign in full swing in Khairpur

Disconnection and Recovery campaign was continuing in full swing in Khairpur as power supply connections of a number of power thieves were disconnected and huge recover was made from the defaulters

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Disconnection and Recovery campaign was continuing in full swing in Khairpur as power supply connections of a number of power thieves were disconnected and huge recover was made from the defaulters.

Sukkur Electric Power Supply Company (SEPCO) recovery teams disconnected power supply to 50 defaulters including 16 villages in Luqman sub division due to nonpayment of SEPCO dues.

According to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) SEPCO, Muhammad Salim, the SEPCO team checked several locations of Shahbaz Colony, Abid Colony, Thallah area, New Goth, Bachal Shah Muhallah and nabbed three persons using direct hooks from line.

He asked the defaulters if they did not paid the arrears and current dues, strict legal action would also be initiated against them.

Other defaulters were also directed to make payment of their out standing dues otherwise their power supply would be suspended without further notice and would not be restored until payment of dues.