Discontinuation of BS Geography, ADP at Islamabad college perturbs students

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :The discontinuation of B.S Geography and Associate Degree Programs (ADPs) of Islamabad Model Postgraduate College H-8 in the pretext of thin enrollment by the concerned authorities will not only deprive the students of this facility but spoil the untiring efforts and resources behind launching such initiatives.

According to an official source, instead of expansion of learning programs for the students, the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) ordered the discontinuation of BS Geography and ADP Programs of Islamabad Model Postgraduate College H-8 due to thin enrollment.

The residents of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) would not be locally able to obtain B.S. Degrees in Geography, as this is the only college which has been offering postgraduate level education in Geography in ICT since 2004.

Moreover, Geography would be limited to Intermediate (F.A) level only and admissions at this level would also drop precipitously once the students come to know that Geography was not being offered either in B.S or ADP, and that there would be no means available to them to seek higher education in Geography.

According to a Professor of the college, it would be uneconomical as six out of seven Geography teachers would be left with no students to teach after two years while two labs, equipment and other infrastructure would have no practical utility.

This department had produced marvelous results since its inception, particularly the department got a lot of top positions in the Punjab University. Students having M.Sc degree in Geography from this department were serving in key positions in many government and private sectors.

As B.S program was new, it took some time to increase the enrollment. "I can't believe that the FDE has barred the department to offer admission", he added.

Another Professor said, "After abolishment of M.

Sc program in the country under the direction of Higher Education Commission, the college switched to B.S Program in Geography two years back.

No doubt the enrollment was low but instead of doing efforts to increase the enrollment and focusing on the expansion of B.S Programs, FDE discontinued the program. For FDE, the only solution is that the program should be shut down, which is beyond my understanding", he remarked.

Another professor of the college said, "FDE itself is responsible for thin enrollment in B.S Programs of ICT colleges. FDE has fixed extremely high fees for ICT colleges. Students prefer to get admission in the colleges of Rawalpindi.

Students choose Government College Asghar Mall Rawalpindi to get admission in B.S Geography due to low fee. In the first semester of BS, the total fee is Rs 11000 in Asghar Mall College while in H-8 College the fee is over Rs 21000 in FDE run colleges.

In the subsequent semesters Asghar Mall College charges Rs 2500 per semester while H-8 College charges Rs 15000 under the direction of FDE for the same programme. "Fee should be reduced and fixed at par with the colleges of Rawalpindi instead of stopping the B.S Program. This is not a solution", he commented.

Talking to APP, a representative of the Federal Government College Teachers Association said, "FDE is trying to abandon an already established Department of Geography without even any consultation with the department of Geography that has successfully run the Masters program since its inception back in 2004".

The College has spent a huge amount in building up the Geography Department and the money spent would go wasted if Geography was discontinued at B.S and ADP levels.

This hit and trial management would spoil and undo efforts of the college in setting up the geography department, the representative said.

395/