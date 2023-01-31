DISCOs' consumers likely to get Rs 2.32 per unit relief for Dec

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :The consumers of all power distribution companies (DISCOs) are likely to get Rs 2.32 per unit relief in power tariff for December 2022 as the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Tuesday concluded public hearing into monthly fuel adjustment (FCA) for month of December for XWAPDA DISCOs. Chairman NEPRA Tauseef H Farooq presided over the hearing while member Sindh Rafique Ahmed Sheikh, member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Maqsood Anwar Khan and member Balochistan Mathar Niaz Rana were also present.

In petition, Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G) on behalf of DISCOs has sought Rs 2.20 per unit decrease in power tariff for December 2023 under the monthly fuel cost adjustment mechanism. However, as per initial NEPRA calculation of the statistic, decrease is calculated as Rs 2.

32 per unit.

The positive FCA for November was charged as 18 paisa per unit. The FCA for December would be Rs 2.50 less as compared to FCA of November.

The negative FCA would be applicable to all consumers except lifeline, using upto 300 units, agri consumers, electric vehicles charging stations and K-Electric consumers.

Similarly, the authority also concluded public hearing into FCA for K-Electric for December. The K-Electric has sought Rs 10.26 per unit decrease in power tariff for the said period. However, as per the regulator calculation , the decrease is calculated as Rs 10.80 per unit. Earlier, a relief of Rs 7.43 per unit was given to the consumers of K-Electric for month of November.

The Authority would announce detailed decisions in both the petitions after reviewing the statistics.