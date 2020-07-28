UrduPoint.com
DISCOs Directed To Ensure Smooth Power Supply On Eid Ul Azha

Tue 28th July 2020 | 06:10 PM

DISCOs directed to ensure smooth power supply on Eid ul Azha

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :The Power Division has directed all power distribution companies to ensure uninterrupted power supply for three days on Eid ul Azha.

"Directives have been issued to DISCOs for ensuring smooth supply for three days from Friday evening," said the Spokesperson on his twitter handle here Tuesday.

The DISCOs were also asked to set up special emergency teams, activate their control rooms besides deploying essential staff.

More Stories From Pakistan

