DISCOs directed to extend last date for payment of electricity bills

On the direction of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Power Division on Wednesday directed all power distribution companies (DISCOs) to extend last date by 10 days for payment of electricity bills

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) On the direction of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Power Division on Wednesday directed all power distribution companies (DISCOs) to extend last date by 10 days for payment of electricity bills.

Ten days extension would be given to the consumer for payment of their electricity bills for the month of July and August, said a statement issued by the Power Division.

It is pertinent to mention here that the prime minister has issued the directions keeping in view the problems faced by the consumers.