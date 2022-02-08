DISCOs directed to inform farmers about net metering: Hammad Azhar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Tuesday said that all the power distribution companies (DISCOs) have been directed to inform the farmers about installation of net metering on solar powered tube wells and remove all the hurdles immediately in this regard.

This facility would significantly reduce the electricity bills of tube wells, he tweeted.