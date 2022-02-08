UrduPoint.com

DISCOs Directed To Inform Farmers About Net Metering: Hammad Azhar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 08, 2022 | 04:04 PM

DISCOs directed to inform farmers about net metering: Hammad Azhar

Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Tuesday said that all the power distribution companies (DISCOs) have been directed to inform the farmers about installation of net metering on solar powered tube wells and remove all the hurdles immediately in this regard

ISLAMABAD, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Tuesday said that all the power distribution companies (DISCOs) have been directed to inform the farmers about installation of net metering on solar powered tube wells and remove all the hurdles immediately in this regard.

This facility would significantly reduce the electricity bills of tube wells, he tweeted.

Related Topics

Electricity All

Recent Stories

DIG lauds LEA personnel for exceptional performanc ..

DIG lauds LEA personnel for exceptional performance in PSL

35 seconds ago
 Hanyu makes shaky start at Beijing Olympics as Gu ..

Hanyu makes shaky start at Beijing Olympics as Gu wins thrilling gold

37 seconds ago
 KP Governor appoints Dr. Manzoor Hussain as Pro Vi ..

KP Governor appoints Dr. Manzoor Hussain as Pro Vice Chancellor HU

39 seconds ago
 Usman Dar assures opportunities under 'Kamyab Jawa ..

Usman Dar assures opportunities under 'Kamyab Jawan Program' to youth of Sindh

40 seconds ago
 16 students of MUST expelled on gross Misconduct

16 students of MUST expelled on gross Misconduct

42 seconds ago
 President, Begum Alvi offer condolences to Sania N ..

President, Begum Alvi offer condolences to Sania Nishtar on mother's death

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>