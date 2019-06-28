UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DISCOs Directed To Set Up One Window For Net Metering

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 04:03 PM

DISCOs directed to set up one window for net metering

The Power Division on Friday directed all power distribution companies (DISCOs) to establish one window for interested net-metering electricity consumers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :The Power Division on Friday directed all power distribution companies (DISCOs) to establish one window for interested net-metering electricity consumers.

The instructions were issued on Friday during one point agenda on net-metering meeting of Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA), said a press release.

Power Division issued special instructions to all power distribution companies (DISCOs) for promoting and further easing installation of net-metering in order to provide opportunity to all electricity consumers to curtail their monthly electricity bills besides optimal utilization of solar potential of the country.

The appointment of focal persons will in this regard be ensured besides their active engagement on targets assigned by the Power Division. Each officer at operational level will be assigned targets of net-metering which will be properly monitored. These targets and their results will count for greater points during their assessment for promotion and other benefits.

All the DISCOs are further directed to ensure proper briefing of consumers during open courts (katcheris) by the respective Superintending Engineers, XEN and SDOs. All the DISCOs will also run a comprehensive awareness campaign for educating the consumers regarding benefits of net-metering.

The meeting while emphasizing the importance of net-metering in order to tap the solar energy potential of the country, also underscored the need to extend all out facilitation to the consumers by the DISCOs. It was noted that although the rules and regulation for net-metering are adequate however the practical steps taken by DISCOs are not enough to promote it in order to fully and optimally utilize the potential. It was further directed to strictly monitor all targets in this regard.

Earlier the meeting was informed that a total of around 900MW solar panels have been imported in the country. There are 1190 electricity consumers with a cumulative capacity of 26MW who have installed net-metering so far.

Related Topics

Electricity All

Recent Stories

It's Time to Pre-order the Midrange Killer HUAWEI ..

1 minute ago

UK Free to Choose How to Build Relations With Russ ..

15 seconds ago

PM directs to monitor price hike: Parliamentary Se ..

16 seconds ago

Need stressed to further improve various health se ..

18 seconds ago

UK's Johnson downbeat on ties with Russia under Pu ..

20 seconds ago

Gazprom CEO Says Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Constructi ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.