DISCOs disconnect connections of 50 top running defaulters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :All Power Distribution Companies (DISCOs) have disconnected connections of top 50 running private defaulters on the directive of Power Division.

The power division on Friday directed DISCOs to disconnect connections of further top 50 running private defaulters.

The compliance report might be furnished to the Power Division by March 9, 2020 positively, said the spokesman here.