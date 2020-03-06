UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DISCOs Disconnect Connections Of 50 Top Running Defaulters

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 11:14 PM

DISCOs disconnect connections of 50 top running defaulters

All Power Distribution Companies (DISCOs) have disconnected connections of top 50 running private defaulters on the directive of Power Division

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :All Power Distribution Companies (DISCOs) have disconnected connections of top 50 running private defaulters on the directive of Power Division.

The power division on Friday directed DISCOs to disconnect connections of further top 50 running private defaulters.

The compliance report might be furnished to the Power Division by March 9, 2020 positively, said the spokesman here.

Related Topics

March 2020 All Top

Recent Stories

Higher education quality to be improved for better ..

2 minutes ago

Public Accounts Committee sub-body seeks briefing ..

2 minutes ago

Over 140,000 hajj applications received

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister Sindh lauds Balochistan govt for cu ..

2 minutes ago

Date of Next OPEC+ Meeting Undetermined as Time fo ..

6 minutes ago

Netherlands confirms first coronavirus death

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.