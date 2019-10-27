DISCOs electrifies 679,760 villages since 2014

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :As many as 679,760 villages out of total 838,631 had been electrified by all the power Distribution Companies (DISCOs) in their limits since 2014 to June 2018.

According to the performance report recently issued by power regulator, it was said that the percentage of village electrification stood at 84.15 per cent during the said period.

Giving the breakup, it was said that at least 125,158 villages were electrified in 2014, 126,655 in 2015, 133,732 in 2016, 140,427 in 2017 and 153,788 in 2018.

These villages were electrified in limits of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO), Tribal Electric Supply Company (TESCO), Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO), Gujranwala Electric Supply Company (GEPCO), Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO), Multan Electric Supply Company (MEPCO), Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO), Sukkur Electric Supply Company (SEPCO) and Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO). K-Electric also electrified 3814 villages during the said period.

Meanwhile, DISCOs registered 43,408 First Investigation Reports (FIRs) against power pilferers, out of them, 6,568 have been arrested since October 13, 2018 to September 30, 2019.

Giving the breakup, the sources told that LESCO registered 16,121, GEPCO 5,717, FESCO 3,447 and IESCO 984 FIRs against the power thieves during the said period.

Similarly, MEPCO lodged 15,835 FIRs, PESCO 1,126, HESCO 30, SEPCO 23 and QESCO 38 against the pilferers during the said period.

As many as 2,631 power thieves were arrested in LESCO region, 3,227 in MEPCO, 188 in IESCO, 423 in PESCO, 26 in QESCO, 66 in FESCO and 7 in HESCO. The power pilferers were charged detection bills worth Rs 3,082 million and Rs.1.811 billion were recovered from them during the said period.

LESCO recovered a sum of Rs340.85 million, GEPCO Rs256.96 million, FESCO Rs318.41 million, IESCO Rs325 million and MEPCO Rs422.82 million.

Similarly, PESCO recovered Rs84.08 million, HESCO Rs12.23 million, SEPCO Rs 32.48 million and QESCO Rs14.44 million during the said period778/