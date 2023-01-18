UrduPoint.com

DISCOs Fined Rs 483.5 Mln For Fatal Incident In FY-2021-22

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 18, 2023 | 01:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jan 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :All power distribution companies (DISCOs) were fined Rs 483.5 million by the power regulator for fatal incidents that occurred during the fiscal year 2021-22.

Official sources told APP here Wednesday that 11 per cent more fatal incidents were reported in FY-2021-22 as compared to FY-2020-21. DISCOs were unable to implement the standard operating procedures (SOPs) regarding safety measures due to which 196 fatal accidents occurred during FY 2021-22 against 189 fatal accidents recorded during FY 2020-21, they said.

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) not only imposed fine on DISCOs but also directed to compensate the families of the deceased on account of fatal accidents that occurred due to their negligence and non-compliance to the relevant standards.

It is pertinent to mention here that NEPRA, in order to facilitate the DISCOs, has published the safety booklet for the field staff which is a big step towards saving the life of the valuable resource of the DISCOs.

