DISCOs holds hearing in tariff adjustment for two quarters of FY-2018-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Wednesday held public hearing in petition filed by all power distribution companies (DISCOs) seeking around Rs.63 billion adjustment in tariff for two quarters of fiscal year 2018-19 The hearing was presided over by the Chairman NEPRA Tauseef H. Farooqi. The DISCOs sought the adjustment for the quarters January to March 2019 and April to June 2019. The DISCOs sought Rs 30 billion under head of quarter while Rs 33 billion under head of annual adjustment from the power regulator.

The authority heard the arguments of all stakeholders during the hearing and sought written explanation from the DISCOs to justify the adjustment.

According to the petition, for the first quarter, the Central Power Purchasing Agency Guarantee (CPPA-G) sought to recover Rs22.163 billion from consumers as Capacity Purchase price (CPP) of which Rs1.793 billion is for IESCO, LESCO Rs6.142 billion, GEPCO Rs744 million, FESCO Rs1.306 billion, MEPCO Rs3.419 billion, PESCO Rs2.203 billion, HESCO Rs377 million, QESCO Rs6.563 billion, SEPCO Rs1.007 billion and TESCO Rs1.391 billion.

The total proposed adjustment for first quarter has been calculated as Rs 20.

226 billion after deduction of Rs5.811 billion as impact of extra and less purchases. The impact of the proposed increase in tariff has been calculated at Re 0.40 or Rs 0.45 per unit.

The proposed recovery in the name of variable O&M is Rs 123 million, UoSC and MoF Rs1.681 billion, and impact of T&D losses on monthly Fuel Price Adjustment (FPA) Rs 2.071 billion.

Similarly, for second quarter (April-June), DISCOs sought to recover Rs11.604 billion from consumers under the head of CPP, Rs733 million as variable O&M, Rs1.168 billion as UoSF and MoF and Rs1,693 billion as impact of T&D losses on monthly FPA.

After excluding impact of extra and less purchases of Rs3.697 billion, the total proposed recovery from consumers has been calculated at Rs10.036 billion.

The total proposed quarterly adjustments have been calculated at Rs30.262 billion, of which Rs1.228 billion is for IESCO, LESCO Rs11.356 billion, GEPCO Rs1.354 billion, FESCO Rs6.927 billion, MEPCO Rs5.649 billion, PESCO Rs6.449 billion, HESCO Rs1.069 billion, QESCO Rs10.309 billion, SEPCO Rs1.303 billion and TESC Rs3.709 billion.