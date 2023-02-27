UrduPoint.com

DISCOs Not Being Privatized, NA Body Told

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 27, 2023 | 08:45 PM

DISCOs not being privatized, NA body told

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Power Division was apprised Monday that power distribution companies (DISCOs) were not being privatized

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :The National Assembly Standing Committee on Power Division was apprised Monday that power distribution companies (DISCOs) were not being privatized.

The committee, that met with Sardar Mehmood Khan Mazari in the chair, was further informed that recovery of those feeders having losses would be outsourced alone.

Minister for Power Division Khurram Dastgir further told that it was imperative to eradicate power pilferage for reducing power tariffs. All big consumers would be switched on Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) System by June, he added.

He said around over 150,000 such consumers would be monitored live through the AMI System. Cheap electricity would be generated through solar energy while the quantity of electricity based on costly imported fuel would be minimized, he added.

Khurram said a point was being set up in Southern Punjab to control power breakdown as in the winter season, electricity was supplied from South to North. A cutout point would be set up to control county-wide power outages, he added.

He said National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) would set up cutouts for power blackouts. There were some feeders in the country where 98 per cent of people were not paying their bills, he said.

He said line losses could not be reduced without IT-based monitoring of the transmission system. He suggested in camera meeting on power pilferage and electricity bills issues.

The minister said that deferred bills of last years would be recovered from the consumers. Thar coal was being used in power generation and 1,980 MW of electricity was generated through local coal, he said.

The total power generation from local Thar coal would touch 2,640 MW in the coming summer season, he said.

Briefing the NA Panel, the officials of NTDC told that line losses witnessed an upward trend during the last five years. The NTDC losses were technical and power theft was not included in it, they further said.

Briefing the committee on a budgetary proposal for the next fiscal year 2023-24, the officials informed that the Power Ministry sought Rs 298 billion for 102 development projects under the annual public sector development programme (PSDP). Out of the total 102 development projects, 81 were ongoing while 21 were new schemes, they said.

They said out of the total allocation, Rs 122 billion was proposed under the local component while Rs 176 billion as foreign component for the next fiscal year.

Related Topics

National Assembly Electricity Punjab Thar Company Khurram Dastgir Khan June All From Billion

Recent Stories

Inaugural Dubai Stem Cell Congress launched

Inaugural Dubai Stem Cell Congress launched

23 minutes ago
 Commissioner directs authorities to ensure impleme ..

Commissioner directs authorities to ensure implementation of one-dish law at wed ..

12 minutes ago
 NA body approves budgetary proposals amounting to ..

NA body approves budgetary proposals amounting to Rs 293.562m for Narcotics Divi ..

12 minutes ago
 US Undersecretary of State Nuland Declares World N ..

US Undersecretary of State Nuland Declares World Now in 'Post-Post Cold War Peri ..

12 minutes ago
 UNIDO Cluster Development Agents Training PAIDAR P ..

UNIDO Cluster Development Agents Training PAIDAR Programme concludes in Sindh

12 minutes ago
 MQM-P calls for implementation of SC's order to ma ..

MQM-P calls for implementation of SC's order to make Urdu medium of language

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.