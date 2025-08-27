DISCOs ordered to ensure uninterrupted power supply amid flood emergency

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) In light of the ongoing flood emergency across the country, the Power Division has issued an urgent alert to all Distribution Companies (DISCOs), directing them to ensure an uninterrupted power supply during heavy rains and flooding.

According to an official statement from the Power Division, all DISCOs have been instructed to take immediate and special measures to protect the electricity infrastructure, including substations, feeders and control rooms. Operational teams are to remain on high alert and fully prepared to respond to any emergencies that may arise due to the flood situation.

A Flood Monitoring Cell has been established within the Power Division to closely track developments. Additionally, all DISCOs have been ordered to submit situation reports twice a day, with mandatory daily updates to the division.

The Power Division has also emphasized the importance of close coordination with local disaster management authorities to ensure a timely and effective response. The matter has been classified as "highly important and urgent" by the Power Division.