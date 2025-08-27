DISCOs Ordered To Ensure Uninterrupted Power Supply Amid Flood Emergency
Faizan Hashmi Published August 27, 2025 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) In light of the ongoing flood emergency across the country, the Power Division has issued an urgent alert to all Distribution Companies (DISCOs), directing them to ensure an uninterrupted power supply during heavy rains and flooding.
According to an official statement from the Power Division, all DISCOs have been instructed to take immediate and special measures to protect the electricity infrastructure, including substations, feeders and control rooms. Operational teams are to remain on high alert and fully prepared to respond to any emergencies that may arise due to the flood situation.
A Flood Monitoring Cell has been established within the Power Division to closely track developments. Additionally, all DISCOs have been ordered to submit situation reports twice a day, with mandatory daily updates to the division.
The Power Division has also emphasized the importance of close coordination with local disaster management authorities to ensure a timely and effective response. The matter has been classified as "highly important and urgent" by the Power Division.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Indonesian Consul General promotes Trade Expo in Sukkur1 minute ago
-
Governor KP calls for international support in flood rehabilitation1 minute ago
-
DISCOs ordered to ensure uninterrupted power supply amid flood emergency1 minute ago
-
PPP Sukkur Division holds crucial meeting to strengthen party structure & discuss relief measures11 minutes ago
-
Distt admin launches pre-emptive rescue operation11 minutes ago
-
Growing dengue cases prompts administration for an urgent action plan11 minutes ago
-
Conditions normal at SIAL21 minutes ago
-
Eight rescued from floodwater in Gujrat21 minutes ago
-
KP makes e-stamp papers mandatory31 minutes ago
-
Shafqat Shah Extends Rabi-ul-Awal Greetings31 minutes ago
-
Green Fields, Strong Shields for Pakistan31 minutes ago
-
PMA Sargodha holds condolence meeting31 minutes ago