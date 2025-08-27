Open Menu

DISCOs Ordered To Ensure Uninterrupted Power Supply Amid Flood Emergency

Faizan Hashmi Published August 27, 2025 | 03:40 PM

DISCOs ordered to ensure uninterrupted power supply amid flood emergency

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) In light of the ongoing flood emergency across the country, the Power Division has issued an urgent alert to all Distribution Companies (DISCOs), directing them to ensure an uninterrupted power supply during heavy rains and flooding.

According to an official statement from the Power Division, all DISCOs have been instructed to take immediate and special measures to protect the electricity infrastructure, including substations, feeders and control rooms. Operational teams are to remain on high alert and fully prepared to respond to any emergencies that may arise due to the flood situation.

A Flood Monitoring Cell has been established within the Power Division to closely track developments. Additionally, all DISCOs have been ordered to submit situation reports twice a day, with mandatory daily updates to the division.

The Power Division has also emphasized the importance of close coordination with local disaster management authorities to ensure a timely and effective response. The matter has been classified as "highly important and urgent" by the Power Division.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 August 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2025

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

2 days ago
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

3 days ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

3 days ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

3 days ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

3 days ago
 Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 ..

Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..

3 days ago
 UAE and Angola: A promising development partnershi ..

UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership

3 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan