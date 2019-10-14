UrduPoint.com
DISCOs Recovers Rs1.811 B From Power Pilferers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 05:20 PM

DISCOs recovers Rs1.811 b from power pilferers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :All Power Distribution Companies (DISCOs) has recovered Rs1.811 billion from power pilferers during a period of October 13, 2018 to September 30, 2019.

Official sources told APP on Monday that detection bills worth Rs3.08 billion were charged against the power thieves during the anti-theft campaign. The total 197.29 MkWh units were charged during the said period, they said.

They said over 43,000 FIRs were registered against the power pilferers while 6,568 power thieves were arrested during the said period.

Giving the breakup, they said that a sum of Rs340.85 million was recovered by Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), Rs256.

96 million by Gujranwala Electric Supply Company (GEPCO), Rs318.41 million by Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO), Rs325 million by Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) and Rs422.82 by Multan Electric Supply Company.

Similarly, Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) recovered Rs84.08 million, Hyderbad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Rs12.23 million, Sukkur Electric Supply Company (SEPCO) Rs 32.48 million and Quetta Electric Supply Company Rs14.44 million during the said period.

Moreover, LESCO, GEPCO, FESCO, IESCO MEPCO, PESCO, HESCO, SEPCO and QESCO registered 16,121, 5,717, 3,447, 984, 15,835, 1,126, 30, 23 and 38 FIRs respectively against the power pilferers.

