DISCOs Register 43,408 FIRs Against Power Pilferers

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 02:12 PM

DISCOs register 43,408 FIRs against power pilferers

All the Power Distribution Companies (DISCOs) have registered 43, 408 First Investigation Reports (FIRs) against power pilferers, out of them, 6,568 have been arrested since October 13, 2018 to September 30, 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :All the Power Distribution Companies (DISCOs) have registered 43, 408 First Investigation Reports (FIRs) against power pilferers, out of them, 6,568 have been arrested since October 13, 2018 to September 30, 2019.

Giving the breakup, the sources told APP here that Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) registered 16,121, Gujranwala Electric Supply Company (GEPCO) 5,717, Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) 3,447 and Islamabad Electric Supply Company 984 FIRs against the power thieves during the said period.

Similarly, Multan Electric Supply Company lodges 15,835, Peshawar Electric Supply Company 1,126, Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) 30, Sukkur Electric Supply Company 23 and Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) 38 FIRs against the pilferers.

As many as 2,631 power thieves were arrested in LESCO region, 3,227 in MEPCO, 188 in IESCO, 423 in PESCO, 26 in QESCO, 66 in FESCO and 7 in HESCO.

Meanwhile, they were charged Rs 3,082 million under detection bills and Rs.1.811 billion had already been recovered from them during the said period.

Sharing the details, of recovery, they said that LESCO recovered a sum of Rs340.85 million, GEPCO Rs256.96 million, FESCO Rs318.41 million, IESCO Rs325 million and MEPCO Rs422.82 million.

Similarly, Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) recovered Rs84.08 million, Hyderbad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Rs12.23 million, Sukkur Electric Supply Company (SEPCO) Rs 32.48 million and Quetta Electric Supply Company Rs14.44 million during the said period.

