DISCOs Seeks Recovery Of Rs17.2 Billion Under Quarterly Adjustment

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 03:04 PM

DISCOs seeks recovery of Rs17.2 billion under quarterly adjustment

EX-WAPDA power distribution companies (DISCOs) submitted petition with National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) and sought recovery of Rs17.2 billion under quarterly adjustment for July to September 2019 on account of variation in power purchase price

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :EX-WAPDA power distribution companies (DISCOs) submitted petition with National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) and sought recovery of Rs17.2 billion under quarterly adjustment for July to September 2019 on account of variation in power purchase price.

The power regulator NEPRA will hold hearing on the petition on Wednesday. If approved, the average increase in tariff would be 17 paisa per unit.

The hike in electricity tariff has been proposed for the quarter of July-Sept 2019. In the petition, the DISCOs said additional amounts on account of adjustments to capacity purchase prices, higher system losses and variation in operation and maintenance costs had to pay during the said period.

As per the petition, Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) sought additional recovery of Rs1.4 billion, Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Rs5.

05billion, Gujranwala Electric Supply Company (GEPCO) Rs1.5 billion, Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Rs3.66 billion and Hyderbad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Rs2.5 billion.

Similarly, Multan Electric Supply Company (MEPCO) demanded recovery of Rs2.2 billion, followed by Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) Rs 1.5 billion and Sukkur Electric Supply Company (SEPCO) Rs 1.19 billion.

The power companies demanded Rs11.2 billion on account of transmission and distribution losses, Rs3.5 billion over fuel costs and Rs3.458 billion for operation and maintenance charges.

However, the DISCOs reported cumulative saving of about Rs1.525 billion on account of capacity purchase price during the said period.

FESCO and TESCO proposed a bene�t of Rs 945 million and Rs991million, respectively, to be passed on to the consumers due to their lower than estimated expenses.

\395

