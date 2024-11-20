Open Menu

DISCOs Suffers Rs 591 Bln Loss In FY 2023-24

Faizan Hashmi Published November 20, 2024 | 04:00 PM

DISCOs suffers Rs 591 bln loss in FY 2023-24

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Power Distribution Companies (DISCOs) suffered a loss of Rs 591 billion on accounts of line losses and less recovery during last fiscal year 2023-24.

However, the losses stood at Rs 239 billion in first quarter of the current fiscal year 2024-24 as compared to Rs 308 billion during the corresponding period of last year, showing an improvement of Rs 69 billion, said a statement issued by Ministry of Power Division here Wednesday.

The recovery of DISCOs also witnessed a visible upward trend and it was recorded as 91 per cent as compared to 84 per cent during the said periods.

Similarly, the circular debt witnessed only Rs 11 billion increase in last four months of the current fiscal year as compared to Rs 301 billion increase during the period of July to October 2023, it further said.

Related Topics

July October Billion

Recent Stories

World leaders urged to tackle water and climate cr ..

World leaders urged to tackle water and climate crises; Pakistani entrepreneur i ..

53 minutes ago
 20th Anniversary Celebration of Pakistan Business ..

20th Anniversary Celebration of Pakistan Business Professional Council Abu Dhabi

59 minutes ago
 12 security officials martyred, six Khwarij killed ..

12 security officials martyred, six Khwarij killed in brazen attack on Bannu Che ..

1 hour ago
 Naqvi highlights zero tolerance policy against beg ..

Naqvi highlights zero tolerance policy against beggars going to KSA

3 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index reaches all-time high of 96, 345 poi ..

PSX 100 Index reaches all-time high of 96, 345 points

4 hours ago
 Pakistan's IT exports reach $1.2b

Pakistan's IT exports reach $1.2b

4 hours ago
A.R. Rahman expresses his feelings after wife’s ..

A.R. Rahman expresses his feelings after wife’s divorce announcement

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Sikh Pilgrims from US, Canada visit historic Gurdw ..

Sikh Pilgrims from US, Canada visit historic Gurdwara in Khanewal

16 hours ago
 CUI confers degrees upon 925 students

CUI confers degrees upon 925 students

16 hours ago
 Macron tells Xi he shares desire for 'durable peac ..

Macron tells Xi he shares desire for 'durable peace' in Ukraine

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan