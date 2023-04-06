Close
DISCOs Tasked To Install Over 155,700 AMI Meters By June 30

Faizan Hashmi Published April 06, 2023 | 05:30 PM

DISCOs tasked to install over 155,700 AMI meters by June 30

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :All the power distribution companies (DISCOs) have been tasked to install 155,752 Advance Metering Infrastructure (AMI) meters by June 30 aimed at addressing various electricity related issues including power pilferage.

Official sources told APP here that the Power Division had directed the DISCOs to install the AMI meters during the said period. Installation of AMI meters was under process in various DISCOs including Islamabad Electric Supply Company, they said.

They said AMI was a proven technology in utilities worldwide to improve the technical and financial viability of distribution system and enhance its capabilities.

AMI could be a potential solution for the problems being faced by the DISCOs.

They said the performance of DISCOs was evaluated in the periodic meetings regarding line losses/theft besides other key performance parameters.

To curb the menace of power theft, various other measures were also being taken. These measures included outsourcing/franchising the 11 kV feeders, installation of Aerial Bundle Cables (ABC) in theft-prone areas and load management on the feeders proportionate to AT&C losses.

Meter reading through mobile phones with pictures of meter readings had also been implemented in DISCOs to avoid arbitrary charging by the meter readers.

