DISCOs tasks to install over 155,700 AMI meters by June

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ):The government has planned to instal over 155,700 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) meters in all of the power distribution companies (DISCOs) by June aimed at reducing power sector losses, enhance quality of billing and recoveries besides addressing consumers complaints of over billing.

Official sources told APP here that AMI system would help identify areas of power outage and power losses. The system would be installed at all high losses feeders and transformers in DISCOs, he said.

They said AMI was a proven technology in utilities worldwide to improve technical and financial viability of distribution system and enhance system capabilities.

The present methodology of measuring the electricity consumption of consumers through meters was working satisfactorily.

The change from existing postpaid billing system to prepaid billing system was a policy matter to be decided by the government, they said.

The sources said all electricity meters installed at Rawalpindi Cantonment and Rawalpindi City Circle were being switched to AMI in first phase with an estimated cost of $ 95 million. Asian Development Bank has provided $ 170 million financial assistance in this regard and the project would help ensure round the clock monitoring of meters, they said.

They said the government has also directed DISCOs to install AMI meters on all industrial, commercial, bulk power supply and agriculture connections.

