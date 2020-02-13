DISCOs to induct 10000 job seekers: Umar Ayub

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The National Assembly was told on Thursday that DISCOs will appoint 10,250 people and in this regard advertisements have been published

Power Minister Umar Ayub informed that the government ministers informed the session that 150 laborers in a marble factory in Lahore died of cancer during the tuner of former governmentIt was also told the NA session that VIP protocol has been ended at airports in the country.

Parliamentary Secretary for Aviation Jamil Ahmed, during question hour, informed the session that the Prime Minister had directed to end protocol culture for ministers and members of assemblies.Regarding decrease in number of flights from Karachi to London, he informed the NA session that the decision has been taken due to small number of people travelling to UK.

Parliamentary Secretary said the PIA flights transporting passengers from Karachi to Jeddah are small in size due to the reason passengers face problem in bring luggage with them. He said there are many flights where the number of passengers is less than the actual capacity.It was also informed the session that the private departments which don't meet standard for job test will be blacklisted.The session was informed that students in educational institutions are standing victim of drug abuse, adding that educational institutions, parents, and state institutions will have to put joint efforts to eliminate the drug abuse from the country.

It was also told that the government was planning to run national level awareness campaign.The parliamentary secretary said the private testing institutions which were no meeting the set standard will be blacklisted.The session was told that Federal Public Service Commission is performing well, adding that until the government has no alternative, and support of private testing institutions will remain in place.Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul while responding a question said the ministry doesn't have statistics about the number people who stand victim of climate change.She said during the tenure of former government, 150 workers in a marble factory in Lahore died.

However, she said, no record of the incident is available. The State minister said the environmental pollution is a health risk factor but they didn't have any record in this regard.Parliamentary Secretary for education Wajiha Ikram informed the session that posts of transport staff for the buses donated by the previous government to Islamabad's educational institutions were vacant.

She said as many as 200 drivers will be hired for 200 buses.She said Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood had requested for 120 million rupees for the induction of drivers and conductors for Islamabad schools and colleges but the request could not be entertained.