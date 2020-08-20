DISCOs to make special arrangements for uninterrupted supply in Muharram

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Ministry of Power Division has directed all power distribution companies (DISCOs) to make special arrangements for provision of uninterrupted power supply in the month of Muharram-ul-Haram especially during 'Ashura' days

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Ministry of Power Division has directed all power distribution companies (DISCOs) to make special arrangements for provision of uninterrupted power supply in the month of Muharram-ul-Haram especially during 'Ashura' days.

All the DISCOs were directed to ensure compliance of Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) and instructions, said a statement issued here Thursday.

They were asked follow the instructions including hold meeting for consultation with district administration, management committees and police for making arrangement. List of places where "Majaalis" are planned and routes of Muharram processions be obtained from local district administration in each of the operation sub-division/division in each of the districts so as to ensure necessary arrangements for Muhaarram-ul-Harram.

The Chief Engineer Operations of each DISC will be the overall in-charge to monitor and ensure the continuity of supply. Focal person be nominated at Circle level for continuous liaison/coordination with district administration, police and organizers of the processions.

Preventive maintenance of electric network and distribution transformers feeding to "Majaalis"/"Imam Bargah" must immediately be carried out and completed before 5th Muharram-ul-Haram.

Hanging wires on the procession routes be set right to avoid any mishap. Special arrangements from electricity point of view be made to clear the procession routes.

Manager, Deputy Manager and Assistant Manager (Operation) along with their staff must be present in their respective offices for ensuring the continuity of supply during "Majaalis", processions, and particularly the first ten days of Muharram-ul-Harram, Control Rooms be established at Ministry, PEPCO, DISCOs HQs and Circle levels for Muharram operations and will work round the clock for ensuring continuity of supply.

The contact numbers of the control rooms should be published in print, websites and social media for information of the public at large.

The emergency gangs along with complete T&P, necessary material, transformers/trolley mounted transformers and vehicles should remain available in every sub divisions. The redressal of electricity complaints shall be ensured as early as possible. Public Information campaign should be launched in case of any faults/outages. The allocation from NPCC be strictly followed for system stability.

NTDC will ensure seamless transmission of power to the DISCOs as per NPCC's allocation. NTDC's Regional Control Center at Islamabad and Jamsoro will remain operational round the clock for managing any fault at transmission side.

Monitoring will be continued, in general and against the feeders cleared from theft, in particular to avoid loss the gains achieved during anti-theft drive. Emergency generator already available in respective DISCOs must be ready to meet emergency and the same may be provided to the identified places where essential requirement exists.

DISCOs must chalk out a contingency plan to reduce load of the feeders to avoid forced load-shedding, especially in those areas where there is a possibility of forced load-shedding because of constraints.

Regional and field stores must remain open for issuance of material. Fully equipped vehicles in all respects must be ready in each sub-division to meet any emergent situation.

Uninterrupted supply of electricity may be ensured on 9th and 10th of Muharram ul Haram.