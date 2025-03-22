Discount Counters Set Up At 11 Shopping Malls
Umer Jamshaid Published March 22, 2025 | 03:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) Assistant Commissioner Sargodha Asad Abbas has established 11 discount counters at the big shopping malls of the city where people could get edibles and essential items on controlled rates.
These counters have been set up at Imtiaz Mega Mall, Punjab Mega Mall, Sabar & Centre Super Store, Lateef Mart, Apna Cash Carry, 11 Mart, Noor Mart, Mian Munawwar and Centre, Butt Mart, Al-Farooq Shopping Mall and Cash & Carry.
