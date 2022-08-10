DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) ::The district administration on Wednesday invited Discover Pakistan channel to highlight the beauty of tourists' spots in Dir Lower and to present its programmes on information about the scenic places to attract maximum number of tourists to the district.

The district administration said following the invitation by the Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower, Zubair Khan Niazi, Discover Pakistan presented its first programme titled "Paharon Ka Safar", the journey of mountains.

The officials of the Discover Pakistan said the second episode of the programme showing the beauty of mountains of Dir Lower would soon be telecasted. They further said that their channel would try its best to promote the tourists' destinations of the district that remained out of sight for some reasons.

Meanwhile, in Balambat tehsil a meeting of local government representatives and local elders was held in which a unanimous resolution titled "We want peace in our area" was passed. The participants of the meeting expressed the resolve that every needed step would be taken to promote peace for the development of the tourism sector in the district.

The meeting also expressed regret for the attack on Member Provincial Assembly Malik Liaqat Ali in which four people including a brother of the MPA were killed. The participants said that such incidents were giving a bad impact on the peaceful environment of the area and pledged that every step would be taken to ensure peace and tranquility in the area.