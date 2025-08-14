- Home
Discover Pakistan To Launch World's First Fully AI-driven News Channel On Independence Day
Umer Jamshaid Published August 14, 2025 | 02:07 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Pakistan’s leading infotainment network, Discover Pakistan, will launch the world’s first fully artificial intelligence-powered English news channel on August 14, coinciding with the country’s Independence Day.
The new channel, Pakistan Today English News, will provide 24/7 coverage with AI-generated anchors, reporters, analysts, and presenters. Every aspect of production, from news gathering and analysis to scripting and broadcasting, will be managed entirely by advanced AI systems, making it the first channel of its kind, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.
Initially broadcasting in English, the channel plans to introduce real-time AI translation into more than 40 languages, enabling a multilingual global audience.
Discover Pakistan CEO Dr. Kaiser Rafia said, "The launch on our national day reflects Pakistan’s growing leadership in technological innovation. We are not replacing journalists, we are enhancing the way news is gathered and delivered. AI ensures fast, consistent, and unbiased reporting while allowing human journalists to focus on investigative and analytical work.
”
The AI-powered avatars are capable of over 1,500 facial expressions, natural gestures, and realistic human-like speech. Using deep learning and natural language processing, the technology can replicate human tone, emotion, and delivery with high precision.
News content will be sourced from real-time global feeds, verified and analyzed by AI, and then autonomously converted into broadcast-ready scripts and segments.
The channel’s main studio and global operations hub will be based in London, with broadcasts available worldwide via satellite and digital platforms. The project is led by Dr. Rafia along with AI Project Head Arooj Arif and Technical Lead Haider Ali, following months of development.
Discover Pakistan, founded by Dr. Rafia, has been a pioneer in AI-driven media. In June 2023, it aired the world’s first AI-powered tv talk show, cementing its reputation as a leader in digital innovation. The launch of Pakistan Today English News marks a significant milestone for both Pakistani media and the global news industry, ushering in what the network describes as “a new era of intelligent broadcasting.”
