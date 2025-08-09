Discover Pakistan TV Team Hosts Pakistan Romania Business Council Officials
Umer Jamshaid Published August 09, 2025 | 11:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) Discover Pakistan TV's Regional Office in Karachi recently welcomed officials from the Pakistan Romania business Council (PRBC), led by Chairman Sohail Shamim Firpo and Advisor & COO Atif Farooqi, who also serves as a valued member of Discover Pakistan TV's board of Advisors.
The meeting was chaired by Dr. Kaiser Rafiq, Chairman of Discover Pakistan TV, said a news release on Saturday.
The team provided a detailed briefing on Discover Pakistan TV's target market and content strategy, highlighting its impressive reach of over 1.8 billion views monthly. Both parties discussed potential collaboration opportunities to promote economic ties between Pakistan and Romania.
Discover Pakistan tv looks forward to strengthening its partnership with PRBC to promote cultural exchange and economic cooperation between the two countries.
Recent Stories
Actor Faisal Khan alleges his brother Aamir Khan confined him at home for a year
Fire breaks out at historic Cordoba mosque-cathedral in Spain
UAE carries out 67th airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip under 'Birds of Goodness' op ..
WhatsApp deletes 6.8 million fraudulent accounts worldwide in first half of 2025
Karachi Inter Board HSC Pre-Medical Results 2025: Female students secure top thr ..
PM directs to resolve ongoing water, electricity issues in Gwadar
Security forces kill 47 khawarij near Pakistan, Afghanistan border
Thirty nine Palestinians killed in Gaza Strip during past 24 hours, bringing dea ..
SC to hear Imran Khan’s bail appeals in eight May 9 cases on August 12
PSL ranked world’s second most entertaining cricket league by BBC
Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns Israeli decision to occupy Gaza ..
UNRWA warns of severe shortage of hygiene supplies in Gaza
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Discover Pakistan TV team hosts Pakistan Romania business council officials27 seconds ago
-
Arslan briefs media on Independence Day celebrations29 seconds ago
-
Consultative session held to address challenges faced by textile sector32 seconds ago
-
Sukkur Mayor briefs journalists on Independence day celebrations11 minutes ago
-
Khairpur Dates Festival celebrates culture & agriculture11 minutes ago
-
Kheeal Das Kohistani pledges minority rights protection, highlights Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir21 minutes ago
-
Structured institutional support to Bar Councils deliberated41 minutes ago
-
NCCIA arrests accused51 minutes ago
-
ANF seizes 1,776 Kg of drugs worth over Rs 7.72 million1 hour ago
-
DPO Chiniot conducts surprise visit to special initiative police station1 hour ago
-
JUI holds meeting in Company Bagh Kohat for Khatm e Nabuat SAW Conference1 hour ago
-
ATC reserves verdict in two May 9 cases1 hour ago