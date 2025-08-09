Discover Pakistan TV team hosts Pakistan Romania business council officials

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) Discover Pakistan TV's Regional Office in Karachi recently welcomed officials from the Pakistan Romania business Council (PRBC), led by Chairman Sohail Shamim Firpo and Advisor & COO Atif Farooqi, who also serves as a valued member of Discover Pakistan TV's board of Advisors.

The meeting was chaired by Dr. Kaiser Rafiq, Chairman of Discover Pakistan TV, said a news release on Saturday.

The team provided a detailed briefing on Discover Pakistan TV's target market and content strategy, highlighting its impressive reach of over 1.8 billion views monthly. Both parties discussed potential collaboration opportunities to promote economic ties between Pakistan and Romania.

Discover Pakistan tv looks forward to strengthening its partnership with PRBC to promote cultural exchange and economic cooperation between the two countries.