Discover The Mesmerizing World Of Reflections At PNCA's Art Exhibition By Hussain Jamil

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 04, 2024 | 11:52 PM

Art enthusiasts are urged to be captivated as PNCA proudly presents "A Mirror's Tale," an exhibition by the accomplished artist Hussain Jamil with an extraordinary talent for transforming reflective surfaces into captivating canvases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) Art enthusiasts are urged to be captivated as PNCA proudly presents "A Mirror's Tale," an exhibition by the accomplished artist Hussain Jamil with an extraordinary talent for transforming reflective surfaces into captivating canvases.

The PNCA invites you on a journey through the intricacies of his artistic narrative, the Director of Public Relations, Dr Bilal Karim, said on Thursday.

This unique showcase goes beyond a mere arrangement of materials; it is a symphony of storytelling. Hussain Jamil's chosen medium, reflective surfaces, becomes not just a mirror to our world but a portal to realms beyond.

The exhibition features fractured and crumbled sheets that whisper tales of depth and intrigue, offering viewers a chance to delve into the enigmatic world created by the seasoned artist. The art exhibition A Mirror's Tale" by legendary Hussain Jamil will commence Friday, January 5, 2024, from 3 p.

m. to 6 p.m. at Gallery No. 1 and Grand Hall, PNCA, Islamabad.

This exclusive event is more than an art display; it's an exploration of artistic mastery. Jamil's ability to orchestrate stories through his unique use of reflective materials is a testament to his profound skill and creativity. The artworks serve as mirrors, reflecting not only our world but also opening doors to imaginative realms.

The organizers have advised art lovers to navigate the artistic marvels and avail themselves of the opportunity to be part of this immersive experience. Join us on January 5th as we unveil "A Mirror's Tale" at PNCA, Islamabad. The exhibition will continue to enthrall visitors until January 15th, 2024. Art enthusiasts are urged to mark their calendars and get ready to be transported into a world where mirrors are more than reflections.

