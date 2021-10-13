Discredited woman "Maryam Nawaz" maligns state institutions: Zartaj

UrduPoint.com

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wazir on Wednesday lashed out vice president Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), Maryam Nawaz Sharif and called her a discredited woman maligning state institutions.

In a joint presser flanked by Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice Member of National Assembly (MNA) Maleeka Ali Bokhari and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Dr Shahbaz Gill, the minister of state grilled the PML-N leader for perpetrating false and malafide narrative against the national leadership after her appearance at the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Zartaj said Maryam Nawaz had no political standing and status as she could not contest elections even of a councilor's seat, and was targeting Prime Minister Imran Khan for boosting her stature.

"The nation has disapproved them and demands proofs for their assets beyond means," she added.

The minister said Maryam Nawaz, owing to her hackneyed narrative, lost her credibility and faced consistent defeat in the elections of Senate, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and bye-elections.

She alleged that Maryam Nawaz was tasked to malign state institutions and national leadership.

"Maryam Nawaz has questioned the Prime Minister's credibility, where she posses no credibility of her own. Prime Minister Imran Khan has received over 17 million votes and is an elected representative of 220 masses," she said.

Zartaj underlined that Prime Minister Imran Khan had a global stature where his statements held water at various global and strategic forums, adding, "He is the only leaders who said absolutely not to international powers." Maryam Nawaz lacked any political training rather came into politics under hereditary accession to her family's political reign. "You are a certified plunderer whose portfolio posses stockpile of blackmailing material to intimidate people," she said.

She regretted that Maryam Nawaz was turning into political theater which was a shameful act. "Maryam is using thieves' tactics and is on bail for looking after her absconder father. She must bring back her fugitive father and face the law," she noted.

Zartaj underscored that the PML-N leader should have to justify the veracity of her fake trust deeds, Qatari Letter and provide a money trail of her undeclared assets.

She pointed out that the only reason for her party's resistance to Electoral Reforms and Electronic Voting Machines was that they wanted to keep eight million overseas Pakistanis at arm's length from participating in the elections.

She expressed her dismay at poor women in various jails in Dera Ghazi Khan,Rawalpindi and other areas facing prolonged trials in meager violations whereas,Maryam Nawaz was enjoying bail for three years.

