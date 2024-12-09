Discrepancies found in 1,108 power connections

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company' (LESCO) Surveillance and Investigation (S&I) Department has identified discrepancies in 1,108 connections during a month.

According to LESCO spokesman, the S&I department checked 8,244 connections, out of which 1,108 connections were found to be inconsistent.

He explained that 291 inconsistent connections were found each in Northern and Eastern circles, 199 in South Circle and 327 in Central Circle.

In this regard, cases have also been registered against 310 accused in the respective police stations, while 803 connections were cleared.

LESCO also charged the accused with detection bills totalling of 594,734 units worth Rs 35.684 million.