Open Menu

Discrepancies Found In 1,108 Power Connections

Sumaira FH Published December 09, 2024 | 08:00 PM

Discrepancies found in 1,108 power connections

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company' (LESCO) Surveillance and Investigation (S&I) Department has identified discrepancies in 1,108 connections during a month.

According to LESCO spokesman, the S&I department checked 8,244 connections, out of which 1,108 connections were found to be inconsistent.

He explained that 291 inconsistent connections were found each in Northern and Eastern circles, 199 in South Circle and 327 in Central Circle.

In this regard, cases have also been registered against 310 accused in the respective police stations, while 803 connections were cleared.

LESCO also charged the accused with detection bills totalling of 594,734 units worth Rs 35.684 million.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Company Circle Million LESCO

Recent Stories

Two Khwarij killed in Kulachi IBO: ISPR

Two Khwarij killed in Kulachi IBO: ISPR

6 minutes ago
 PM directs to expedite action against rioters in r ..

PM directs to expedite action against rioters in recent Islamabad protest

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan all set to face South Africa in all forma ..

Pakistan all set to face South Africa in all format series

14 minutes ago
 No chance of rain in Lahore during next two days

No chance of rain in Lahore during next two days

24 minutes ago
 Use of mobile phones at public schools banned in P ..

Use of mobile phones at public schools banned in Punjab

33 minutes ago
 Unilever Pakistan enhances safety and livelihoods ..

Unilever Pakistan enhances safety and livelihoods of outdoor advertising workers

4 hours ago
SC rejects plea to halt civilians’ trail in mili ..

SC rejects plea to halt civilians’ trail in military courts

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 December 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 December 2024

11 hours ago
 Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Cred ..

Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) Passe ..

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan