Discussed Bilateral Cooperation Across Wide Range Of Areas With Tajik President: PM
Muhammad Irfan Published July 03, 2024 | 12:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said that he had held excellent meeting with dear brother Emomali Rahmon, President of Tajikistan.
“We discussed bilateral cooperation across a wide range of areas, including trade, investment, energy, agriculture, and security.
Our meeting also focused on prospects for enhanced regional connectivity. We also witnessed signing of several MoUs/agreements between both sides,” the prime minister posted on X account.
In the post, the prime minister said that he had appreciated President Rahmon’s personal commitment and leadership to strengthen Pakistan-Tajikistan friendship.
The prime minister also extended a warm invitation to Tajik President to visit Pakistan at his earliest convenience.
Recent Stories
Pogacar 'hits hard' in Alps to reclaim Tour de France lead
116 killed in stampede at India religious gathering
Public Private Partnership Board meeting held
SPARC celebrate World Sports Journalist Day
Rana asks PTI to negotiate, resolve political issues
Category 5 Hurricane Beryl kills 5, hurtles towards Jamaica
Wimbledon day 2 results - 1st update
Global Digital Economy Conference usher in new era; global leaders
Democracy is actually name of rule of people: Governor
Pogacar wins stage four to reclaim Tour de France lead
Austria v Turkey Euro 2024 last 16 starting line-ups
Football: Euro 2024 results
More Stories From Pakistan
-
People's welfare govt's top priority: Amina11 seconds ago
-
Public Private Partnership Board meeting held11 minutes ago
-
SPARC celebrate World Sports Journalist Day18 minutes ago
-
Rana asks PTI to negotiate, resolve political issues18 minutes ago
-
Democracy is actually name of rule of people: Governor24 minutes ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal felicitate US government on 248th Independence Day24 minutes ago
-
City District Police Karachi discuss security arrangements during Muharram21 minutes ago
-
Senator urges opposition to chose consultation over confrontation21 minutes ago
-
Lighting of Prophet's Mosque represents Islamic architectural art21 minutes ago
-
Police carry out search operations in different areas21 minutes ago
-
10 Special Assistants to CM appointed15 minutes ago
-
Halal Food Authority conducts operation in DIKhan15 minutes ago