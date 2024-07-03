Discussed bilateral cooperation across wide range of areas with Tajik President: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said that he had held excellent meeting with dear brother Emomali Rahmon, President of Tajikistan.

“We discussed bilateral cooperation across a wide range of areas, including trade, investment, energy, agriculture, and security.

Our meeting also focused on prospects for enhanced regional connectivity. We also witnessed signing of several MoUs/agreements between both sides,” the prime minister posted on X account.

In the post, the prime minister said that he had appreciated President Rahmon’s personal commitment and leadership to strengthen Pakistan-Tajikistan friendship.

The prime minister also extended a warm invitation to Tajik President to visit Pakistan at his earliest convenience.