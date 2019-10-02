Discussing old audit paras in PAC a useless effort: KP Speaker

(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker and chairman, Public Accounts Committee (PAC), Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani has said that discussing the old audit paras in the committee was useless as whenever the matter of recovery comes on officers then they have passed away.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of the Public Accounts Committee of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly here Wednesday.

Besides, members provincial assembly including Idrees Khan, Babar Saleem Swati and Inayatullah and officials of attached departments also attended the meeting.

The chairman PAC directed the raising of the new audit paras for discussion in the upcoming meetings of the committee to make immediate recoveries and recover the loss inflicted to the national exchequer.

He said that through such manner financial misappropriations of the institutions would be arrested as officers would be frightened that he will also have the same fate.

He said that two sub-committees would be established for investigation into old audit paras. One of such committee will investigate the audit paras of the financial year 2006-07 while the second will be tasked to dispose of audit paras made before the year 2000.

The Speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani said that currently on 10 percent of the expenses are audited that is a joke and stressed need for the share of the audit that should be at least 50%.

He further said that bureaucracy should carry their responsibilities without any political pressure as tomorrow and no will save anyone on their wrongdoing.

The Speaker KP Assembly also stressed for bringing further improvement in audit to turn it into an effective process. He said that they are auditing the expenses from the public exchequer.