Open Menu

Discussion Being Made With Political Party Leader For Constitutional Amendment: Senator

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 02, 2024 | 11:44 PM

Discussion being made with political party leader for constitutional amendment: Senator

Pakistan Muslim League-N, Senator Irfan Siddiqui on Wednesday said that discussion was being made with the leader of a political party for constitutional amendment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-N, Senator Irfan Siddiqui on Wednesday said that discussion was being made with the leader of a political party for constitutional amendment.

The reservation raised by the leader of Jamiat-Ulema-e-Islam has been addressed regarding constitutional amendment, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Constitutional amendment would be made with consensus of the political parties, he added.

In reply to a question, he said, there is a need to strengthen the judicial system and for this, legal reforms and constitutional amendment would play vital role in achieving the objectives. The legal reforms would also provide speedy justice to people, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Irfan Siddiqui Muslim TV

Recent Stories

International Day of Non-Violence observed

International Day of Non-Violence observed

3 minutes ago
 Eight Israel soldiers dead as Hezbollah claims to ..

Eight Israel soldiers dead as Hezbollah claims to repel incursion

1 minute ago
 Scientists unlock secret of 'Girl With Pearl Earri ..

Scientists unlock secret of 'Girl With Pearl Earring'

3 minutes ago
 'Sickening cycle of escalation' in Mideast must st ..

'Sickening cycle of escalation' in Mideast must stop, UN chief says

3 minutes ago
 Blasts, shooting around Israeli embassies in Nordi ..

Blasts, shooting around Israeli embassies in Nordic capitals

52 seconds ago
 Avoiding dengue requires collective effort leaving ..

Avoiding dengue requires collective effort leaving jurisdiction issue aside: Com ..

55 seconds ago
Gov’t paves path for economic development: Feder ..

Gov’t paves path for economic development: Federal Minister for Maritime Affai ..

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan reports two new polio cases

Pakistan reports two new polio cases

57 seconds ago
 150 FDE Schools started AI, Computer Classes

150 FDE Schools started AI, Computer Classes

7 minutes ago
 Dr Zakir Naik arrives in Karachi, accorded warm we ..

Dr Zakir Naik arrives in Karachi, accorded warm welcome at Governor House

58 seconds ago
 LHC issue notice on appeals by 51 convicts in May- ..

LHC issue notice on appeals by 51 convicts in May-9 violence case

1 hour ago
 3 injured in land dispute violent in Fatehjang

3 injured in land dispute violent in Fatehjang

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan