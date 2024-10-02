Discussion being made with political party leader for constitutional amendment: Senator

- Home
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 02, 2024 | 11:44 PM
Pakistan Muslim League-N, Senator Irfan Siddiqui on Wednesday said that discussion was being made with the leader of a political party for constitutional amendment
The reservation raised by the leader of Jamiat-Ulema-e-Islam has been addressed regarding constitutional amendment, he said while talking to a private television channel.
The reservation raised by the leader of Jamiat-Ulema-e-Islam has been addressed regarding constitutional amendment, he said while talking to a private television channel.
Constitutional amendment would be made with consensus of the political parties, he added.
In reply to a question, he said, there is a need to strengthen the judicial system and for this, legal reforms and constitutional amendment would play vital role in achieving the objectives. The legal reforms would also provide speedy justice to people, he added.
