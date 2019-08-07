UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Discussion For Promotion Of Hindko Language Held

Muhammad Irfan 32 seconds ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 05:09 PM

Discussion for promotion of Hindko language held

Gandhara Hindko Board (GHB) Hazara Chapter here Wednesday organized discussion regarding promotion of Hindko language, literacy and culture

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :Gandhara Hindko board (GHB) Hazara Chapter here Wednesday organized discussion regarding promotion of Hindko language, literacy and culture.

The chief guest of the discussion was GHB General Secretary Mohammad Ziaud Din of the event that was also attended by VC Hazara University Dr.

Ashraf Adeel, President GHB Hazara Mohammad Akhtar Naeem, General Secretary Raza Advocate besides professors of different universities and people from different walk of life.

Conversation over historical background of Hindko language, its comparative review with other languages and promotion of Hindko literacy was also held.

Speaking on the occasion, Ziaud Din appreciated the services of GHB Hazara chapter for promotion of Hindko language and said that translation of Quran in Hindko language is the milestone achievements of GHB Hazara.

Related Topics

Hazara University Mansehra Event From

Recent Stories

Rs 27.4m fine imposed on profiteers in 2019 in Fai ..

33 seconds ago

Iranian, Iraqi Provinces Agree to Promote Economic ..

37 seconds ago

Punjab to achieve 9mln tree plantation target: Raf ..

5 minutes ago

CTD registers case in Quetta's Mission Chowk blast ..

5 minutes ago

Israel's Elbit wins 80 million USD tanks contract ..

5 minutes ago

Several People Killed in Car Bomb Explosion in Nor ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.