Discussion for promotion of Hindko language held

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :Gandhara Hindko board (GHB) Hazara Chapter here Wednesday organized discussion regarding promotion of Hindko language, literacy and culture.

The chief guest of the discussion was GHB General Secretary Mohammad Ziaud Din of the event that was also attended by VC Hazara University Dr.

Ashraf Adeel, President GHB Hazara Mohammad Akhtar Naeem, General Secretary Raza Advocate besides professors of different universities and people from different walk of life.

Conversation over historical background of Hindko language, its comparative review with other languages and promotion of Hindko literacy was also held.

Speaking on the occasion, Ziaud Din appreciated the services of GHB Hazara chapter for promotion of Hindko language and said that translation of Quran in Hindko language is the milestone achievements of GHB Hazara.