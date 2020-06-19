Discussion on budget to end on Wednesday: Asad Qaiser

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Friday said that discussion on the federal budget 2020-21 would be concluded on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Friday said that discussion on the Federal budget 2020-21 would be concluded on Wednesday.

In his remarks during the session of the National Assembly, the Speaker said that it was decided to call the budget session at 12 p.

m in the coming days and to hold discussion on the budget during the whole day.

"Till date we held discussion of 20 hours and the remaining 20 hours discussion will be completed till Wednesday," he said.

He said that during the Monday to Wednesday session, members of the government and opposition will get a chance to give their input on the budget.