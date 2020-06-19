UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Discussion On Budget To End On Wednesday: Asad Qaiser

Faizan Hashmi 50 seconds ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 01:25 PM

Discussion on budget to end on Wednesday: Asad Qaiser

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Friday said that discussion on the federal budget 2020-21 would be concluded on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Friday said that discussion on the Federal budget 2020-21 would be concluded on Wednesday.

In his remarks during the session of the National Assembly, the Speaker said that it was decided to call the budget session at 12 p.

m in the coming days and to hold discussion on the budget during the whole day.

"Till date we held discussion of 20 hours and the remaining 20 hours discussion will be completed till Wednesday," he said.

He said that during the Monday to Wednesday session, members of the government and opposition will get a chance to give their input on the budget.

Related Topics

National Assembly Budget Government Opposition P

Recent Stories

Indian forces martyred two more Kashmiri youths in ..

8 minutes ago

Malala Yousafzai celebrates completion of degree a ..

23 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council and Beyond Riyada organise vi ..

43 minutes ago

European stock markets recover at open

43 seconds ago

New Zealand shocked as policeman shot dead

45 seconds ago

Russia Records 7,972 COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 H ..

46 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.